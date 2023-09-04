Shops damaged in Bradford police car crash to be rebuilt
A row of shops and flats which had to be partially demolished after being badly damaged in a crash involving two police cars is to be repaired.
The buildings on Keighley Road in Bradford suffered extensive damage to the ground and first floors in the incident on 27 February.
Both police cars were responding to a call when the crash took place.
An application to rebuild the row of buildings in Frizinghall has been approved by Bradford Council.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the buildings, which included a clothing store, an accountancy firm and a bathroom store, had been fenced off since the crash.
Council planners said the plan was to "rebuild the shop fronts to make the properties structurally sound and useable premises again".
"The proposal will help to bring the premises back into viable use which will improve the appearance of the street and enhance the amenities within this local centre," they added.
No one was injured in the crash which West Yorkshire Police previously said would not be investigated by the police watchdog.
