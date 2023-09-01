Ryan Ellwood, 42, named as Wakefield fatal stabbing victim
A man who died after being found stabbed at a house in Wakefield has been named as 42-year-old Ryan Ellwood.
Mr Ellwood was found by an ambulance crew at a property on Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday and was pronounced dead a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
A post-mortem examination showed he died from a single stab wound, officers added.
A woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody, they said.
Det Ch Insp Phil Hughes said: "We have specialist officers supporting Ryan Ellwood's family as they try to come to terms with his tragic, untimely death.
"I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time."
Anyone who knew Mr Ellwood, or with any information which could help the investigation, was asked by Det Ch Insp Hughes to get in touch with police.
