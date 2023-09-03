Changes to bus services between Leeds, Keighley and Shipley begin
- Published
New bus services between Leeds, Keighley and Shipley have started.
The changes include an increase in services, a new route and a £1 flat fare on the Keighley Town network.
An extra 1,100 bus journeys a month will be created as a result of the changes, Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said.
Ms Brabin said she wants "a better-connected" West Yorkshire and added new bus services were also planned for Calderdale and Wakefield.
The changes aim to get more people out of their cars and on to public transport, according to West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
From Sunday, the Keighley Network K3 service will run every 10 minutes and the K7 will run every 12 minutes.
A new 60A bus service has launched between Shipley to Leeds via Calverley Lane in Rodley.
The authority is also working with bus companies to help fund extra services between Huddersfield and Halifax, and the area's hospitals.
Ms Brabin said: "It's just the beginning, we are in discussions with other operators across West Yorkshire about how we can do more.
"A better-connected West Yorkshire is what we want to see."
The changes are funded by £4.23m from the authority's Bus Service Improvement Plan.
