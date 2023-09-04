Leeds teacher guilty of misconduct over inappropriate comments
- Published
A teacher has been found guilty of misconduct after he made inappropriate comments and gestures during lessons.
Science teacher Nigel Rix was suspended from Southway in Leeds in 2020 after several allegations came to light.
He was dismissed the same year, soon after an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing, the school said.
Following a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct hearing last week, it was found his conduct "had brought the profession into disrepute".
Mr Rix had initially started as an agency supply teacher at Southway, which offers alternative educational provision, before being granted a temporary contract in November 2018, the school confirmed.
However, last week's TRA panel heard that in the winter of 2019-20 pupils and staff had made reports alleging Mr Rix had behaved inappropriately in class on several occasions.
He was accused of making comments of a sexual nature, including one about bestiality, as well as using suggestive body language.
'Went too far'
Mr Rix, who did not attend the hearing, was also accused of telling female students to expose themselves, which had left them feeling "uncomfortable", the misconduct hearing was told.
In a written statement, Mr Rix told the panel the comment about bestiality was "made in a scientific context".
He explained that when he had told students to expose themselves, it had been a "play on words" and a "misunderstanding".
Mr Rix said in his statement that while he accepted he "went too far" when making crude gestures in class, he denied encouraging the students to copy the movements.
The TRA misconduct hearing, which took place between 30 August and 1 September, found the allegation of gestures of a sexual nature proven.
However, it added it was difficult to understand the full circumstances of the case due to a lack of live evidence.
Mr Rix admitted his actions were unprofessional, but he denied there was sexual intent or that his actions were sexually motivated, the panel heard.
The panel accepted this, saying there had been no evidence Mr Rix gained sexual gratification from his actions or tried to form sexual relationships with his students.
It found the accusation of a comment about bestiality not proven.
However, the panel said while the comment about pupils "exposing" themselves may have started out as a misunderstanding, it "no longer was" when Mr Rix made more than one reference to it.
'Open culture'
The panel concluded that it was satisfied Mr Rix's overall conduct fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher and involved breaches of teachers' standards.
The TRA found him guilty of unprofessional conduct and conduct that brought the profession into disrepute.
The school confirmed Mr Rix had been suspended and dismissed in 2020 after an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.
Following the conclusion of the hearing, a spokesperson for Southway told the BBC that safeguarding students was "our highest priority".
Adam Marham, company secretary at the school, said: "All reports, no matter how small, are dealt with rigorously and in line with our robust procedures."
"Southway collaborated with the appropriate authorities after the dismissal decision, including referring this matter to the DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service] and TRA," Mr Marham said.
He added that the school continued "to promote an open culture where concerns from students and staff can be raised confidently".
