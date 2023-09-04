Leeds Christmas market to return after four years
- Published
A new Leeds Christmas market featuring 120 Bavarian-style stalls and festive bars has been announced.
The market, running from 14 November to 22 December, will be spread across 13 areas of the city.
It is the first Leeds Christmas market since 2019 after previous years were cancelled due to the pandemic and then logistical costs.
Organisers said the market would bring "festive life, colour and vibrancy to some of the best spaces in Leeds".
The traditional timber stalls will include international, UK, Yorkshire and Leeds traders, the council confirmed.
Three outdoor bar areas will be located on Briggate, Quebec Street and Dortmund Square, and "family-friendly events and experiences" such as ice skating are also planned.
'More magical than ever before'
In previous years the Christkindelmarkt was held in Millennium Square but this year it will take place in a variety of locations including City Square and outside the Corn Exchange.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for economy, culture and education, said: "We've been working hard behind the scenes for some time now to find the right Christmas market that will give more people, places and businesses the chance to be part of one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year.
"This new market will make the most of the fantastic, newly pedestrianised spaces we have across the city and make Leeds feel more special and magical than ever before."
The new market will be operated by Market Place Europe and Leeds City Council previously said it had signed a deal with them for an event each year until 2025.
Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place, said: "We are delighted to have been given this opportunity to help create a wonderful Christmas experience deserving of such a great city."
