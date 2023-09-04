Man seriously injured after falling from car in Bradford
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell from a car in Bradford, police said.
The incident happened on Usher Street at about 22:30 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A Volkswagen Passat was parked when a man left the vehicle and climbed onto the boot. He fell to the ground when the car drove off.
The man, in his 40s, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital. The car headed off towards Wakefield Road.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who had video footage to contact them.
