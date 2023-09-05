Bird lover persuades developer to use special nesting bricks for swifts
An artist and bird lover has secured changes to a major housing development to help an endangered species of bird.
Helen Lucy produced a handwritten booklet complete with drawings about the declining number of swifts, which she sent to developer Taylor Wimpey.
As a result, the builder has agreed to use special bricks in its part of the East Leeds Extension, which is expected to see hundreds of homes built.
The bricks have holes in them allowing the small birds enough space to nest.
According to the RSPB, the UK has seen swift numbers plummet, with a 53% decline between 1995 and 2016.
Swifts nest in gaps high up on homes and in other buildings. However, as new houses are built and old ones renovated, a lot of these spaces are dwindling.
Retired teacher Ms Lucy said the inspiration for the booklet came through a "lightbulb moment" when she was observing swifts nesting in a neighbouring old house.
The 63-year-old said: "If we don't make provision for the swifts they will become extinct in this country.
"This is one thing we can do to help them very easily. It's not going to cost very much at all in terms of the budgets for the construction companies. It's a quick win for everybody."
She added: "I'm really pleased and proud with how it's been received."
Ms Lucy managed to get an initial 100 copies of the booklet published with the help of community funding from one of her local councillors, James Gibson.
A further 2,400 copies have been produced since, which have been distributed to other developers and people in the community, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey confirmed the company would use swift bricks in the extension, subject to planning permission being granted.
They added: "We are committed to protecting and enhancing the environment in the areas we build and we are working nationally to implement wildlife enhancements and habitat improvements across our developments, such as bird boxes, bug hotels and hedgehog highways."
