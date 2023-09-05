Weir Minerals fined £200k after workers injured in Todmorden blast
A manufacturing company in West Yorkshire has been fined £200,000 after workers were injured by an explosion.
Three men received burns to their faces, heads and backs at the Weir Minerals Europe Ltd site on Halifax Road, Todmorden, on 25 February 2020.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the incident could easily have been avoided.
The firm admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court.
The HSE, which prosecuted the firm, said the men had been melting a large amount of steel before an explosion in the furnace.
It said the blast was most likely caused by water entering the furnace as workers added the scrap metal.
'Serious incident'
The HSE investigation found the firm was aware of the risk associated with wet scrap metal being added, but the protection from rain in place at the time was not adequately implemented and maintained.
HSE inspector Jackie Ferguson said: "This was a serious incident that could so easily have been avoided.
"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."
In addition to injuring the workers, the explosion also damaged nearby equipment.
In addition to the £200,000 fine, the company was ordered to pay £6,095 in costs.
