'Inadequate' Bradford care home put in special measures - inspectors
- Published
A care home in Bradford has been put into special measures after inspectors found it lacked "effective leadership".
Allerton Park Care Centre on Oaks Lane was rated as "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
A CQC report following an inspection in July raised concerns over safety and the accuracy of daily care records.
Park Homes (UK) Limited, which runs the home, said it was "fully dedicated to addressing these issues promptly and comprehensively".
The report found the home for people who have mental health needs or live with dementia, had put people at risk of "being malnourished" and was "tired, not well-maintained and unclean".
Inspectors also found people were at risk of harm as the provider had not "identified, assessed or mitigated risks".
These included risks related to people's health and care needs as well as environmental risks.
Alison Chilton, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: "When we inspected Allerton Park Care Centre, we found there was a lack of effective leadership.
"Our experience tells us that when a service isn't well-led, it's less likely to be able to meet people's needs, which is what we found here."
'Completely unacceptable'
Ms Chilton said inspectors had also witnessed aggressive behaviour between two residents which staff had failed to stop.
"Additionally, we found that daily care records weren't always accurate. There were records showing four people had eaten all their lunch. However, inspectors observed that this wasn't the case," she said.
The report said what was found at the inspection was "completely unacceptable" and the home should take "immediate action to address its concerns".
Phil Benson, executive director of operations at Park Homes (UK) Limited, said the rating issued by the CQC had been taken "very seriously".
Mr Benson said: "We acknowledge the concerns raised by the regulator, and we are fully dedicated to addressing these issues promptly and comprehensively."
Inspectors said:
- People were at risk of harm as the provider had not identified, assessed, or mitigated risks
- The environment was tired, not well maintained and unclean
- Staff did not always follow safe infection and control practices
- Medicines were not managed safely
- Some people told us they did not feel safe in the home
- People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in their best interests
- There was a lack of effective leadership and ineffective information systems
