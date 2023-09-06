Emley Moor temporary transmitter dismantling work under way
- Published
Work has begun to dismantle a temporary television transmitter mast in West Yorkshire which has been in place for five years.
The structure was built next to the 1,084ft (330m) Emley Moor tower near Huddersfield as part of upgrade work.
The temporary mast began broadcasting in 2018, but is now being taken apart following the completion of the work.
Transmission switched back over to the main tower earlier this year, telecommunications company Arqiva said.
The temporary transmitter enabled engineers to carry out updates to the main transmitter as part of a nationwide 700MHz Clearance Programme to clear some frequencies previously used for TV to instead be used for mobile data.
Removal of broadcasting equipment from the temporary mast had already begun and the Emley Moor site would be "completely closed" while work was carried out, an Arqiva spokesperson said.
Built in 1971, after the collapse of the previous transmitter, the Emley Moor tower is a Grade II-listed structure and is taller than both The Shard in London and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.