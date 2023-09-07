Bradford: Boy, 8, hit by car on notorious zebra crossing
An eight-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on a zebra crossing notorious for accidents in Bradford.
The child was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta as he crossed Horton Grange Road at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the Jetta stopped at the scene, with police enquiries described as ongoing.
The crossing near the Spencer Road junction in west Bradford is due to be given traffic lights after it went viral on social media following a spate of crashes.
Speaking in July, a Bradford Council spokesperson said the puffin crossing would be fitted in the coming months.
Following the latest crash, the BBC has contacted the local authority to ask for an update on the timeframe for the works.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 1523 of 6 September."
