Mother and son sentenced over Huddersfield waste site fire
A mother and son whose waste site burned for weeks when hundreds of tonnes of rubbish caught fire have been given suspended sentences.
The fire caused a "significant risk" to the environment and led to a £1m-plus clean-up, the Environment Agency said.
Samuel and Jacinta Hunter had repeatedly ignored warnings about the fire risk at the Queens Mill Road site in Huddersfield, the agency said.
A judge said financial gain was behind their disregard for the law.
The mother and son, aged 31 and 59, were director and manager of Hunter Group (Yorkshire) Limited, also known as Sam H Services Ltd.
'Steaming piles'
The Environment Agency said following inspections in 2015 and 2016, the site was found to be repeatedly in breach of its permit with "huge" piles of waste pushing against a broken perimeter fence.
Shredded waste was also found stored between a roofed area of the site and a wall, when it should have been in a building or held in bays.
The Environment Agency ordered the waste be moved and the fences repaired, but subsequent inspections had found no improvements.
Following continued breaches of the permit and concerns over waste falling through the fence and potentially polluting the river, enforcement notices were issued.
However, a further visit found the amount of waste had increased "significantly" and was being stored in "large, steaming piles", the agency said.
Flooding risk
The volume of waste was estimated by the Environment Agency to be between 825 and 1,383 tonnes and the pair were charging £120 per tonne to dispose of it.
On 18 August 2016, fire broke out at the premises which led to a large amount of run-off gathering behind a nearby glass factory as a result of the firefighting effort.
To prevent the run-off from flowing into the river or flooding the building, the fire service had to pump it away into the sewer, which led to a day-long road closure, the agency said.
The fire continued to burn for two weeks and specialist machines had to be brought in to move the waste around.
It took Kirklees Council until March 2017 to remove all the waste from the site to reduce the risk of ongoing fires.
The total amount paid by the authority for clearing the site was £1,142,131, according to the Environment Agency.
'Significant clear-up costs'
Samuel and Jacinta Hunter, both of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, had earlier pleaded guilty to a number of waste offences and were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
Samuel Hunter was given a 24-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, while his mother was given a 12-month jail sentence, also suspended for two years.
In addition, Mr Hunter was ordered to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work, while Ms Hunter was ordered to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work.
Ben Hocking, from the Environment Agency said: "Despite repeatedly being warned, waste was still brought onto site causing a risk to the environment and contributing to a fire which affected the surrounding community and businesses, and left authorities with significant clear-up costs."
