Roundhay Park: Body of woman found in Waterloo Lake

Scene shot showing a police cordon at the lake
The body was found in Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park, Leeds, early on Saturday
By Kevin Shoesmith
The body of a woman has been pulled from a lake in a Leeds park, police have said.

A member of the public called police to Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park shortly after 06:00 BST on Saturday.

Officers have appealed for help to identify the woman and determine how she came to be in the lake.

The death was being treated as "unexplained", pending a post-mortem, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The woman is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks and black boots.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description, who has not yet spoken with police.

"A police cordon will be in place for some time whilst we continue with our enquiries."

