Death of woman found in Leeds Roundhay Park lake not suspicious
- Published
The death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Leeds is not suspicious, police have said.
The woman was spotted in Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park shortly after 06:00 BST on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said she had now been formally identified and her family had been informed.
A force spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the coroner had been informed.
He said: "The incident was subject to a public appeal and we are grateful to everyone who contacted us with information."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.