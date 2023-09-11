Driver killed after crash off A58 near Sowerby Bridge
A car driver has died after crashing into a wall in Calderdale, police have said.
The male in his 30s was driving towards Sowerby Bridge on the A58 Rochdale Road when he left the road at about 00.30 BST on Monday.
He was driving a black Mini One and the incident happened close to the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane.
West Yorkshire Police said he was the only person in the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage was asked to contact the force.
