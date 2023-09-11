Peter Holbrook: Jail for bogus financial adviser who conned victims out of nearly £900k
A bogus financial adviser who duped seven vulnerable victims out of a total of nearly £900,000 has been jailed for five years and three months.
Peter Holbrook, 75, targeted elderly or recently bereaved people, offering to write wills or handle probate matters despite no formal qualifications.
Holbrook, who admitted seven counts of fraud, used the cash to fund a gambling addiction, Bradford Crown Court heard.
Judge Richard Thyne KC told Holbrook his actions had caused "deep harm".
The court heard Holbrook, from Oxenhope, West Yorkshire, obtained £849,839.30 from a total of seven victims between January 2011 and March 2021.
One victim alone lost almost £390,000.
Holbrook used the money to fund his gambling as well as a holiday to the Netherlands and Belgium, and to make some repayments to several of his victims when they raised concerns.
Judge Thyne said Holbrook had claimed in one police interview to be "a rich, professional gambler who enjoyed helping people".
Holbrook had "taken away people's financial security at a time when they were vulnerable and most needed it", he added.
"You took away hard-earned money that parents had saved to give to their children upon their death; plans for retirement were overturned; and homes were sold to pay for the cost of care that should have come from people's savings," Judge Thyne said.
The court heard that some of Holbrook's victims were left blaming themselves for losing money and that "misunderstandings" were caused between family members.
Holbrook, who has no previous convictions, had said he was "disgusted" with his actions, Bradford Crown Court was told when he was sentenced on Monday.
