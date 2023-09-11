Tahir Nazir jailed for 21 years over Dewsbury fatal arson attack
- Published
A man who started a fire at a house in Dewsbury in which one man died and five people were left seriously injured has been jailed.
Tahir Nazir, 40, admitted manslaughter and arson over the attack at the property on Queen Street in April 2022.
Nicolae Alin Gavrila, 35, died in the blaze while four other men and a woman who were in the house were injured.
Nazir, of West Park Street, Dewsbury, was jailed for 21 years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the fire at the multi-occupancy building just after midnight on 10 April 2022.
Residents of the building were evacuated and treated for their injuries at the scene, with the body of Mr Gavrila located later by firefighters searching the house.
People living in nearby properties were also asked to leave their homes as the fire spread to neighbouring houses.
Nazir was arrested over the blaze on 13 April 2022 and was charged shortly afterwards, police said.
After Nazir's sentencing, Det Insp Suzanne Hall, from West Yorkshire Police, said he had "demonstrated an absolute disregard for life with his actions".
"We hope the outcome at court will now help to bring a measure of closure to Mr Gavrila's family in Romania and to the other victims in this case," she said.
"The family of Mr Gavrila said he was much loved and had come to England for a better life, but instead had that life taken from him through the actions of Tahir Nazir."
In a statement read to the court, Mr Gavrila's mother said: "As a result of Nicolae's death, I feel like I have categorically lost a part of me.
"I feel like there will always be a part of me missing and my life will never be the same."
Nazir will serve at least 17 years and nine months in jail before being released on licence.
