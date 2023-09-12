Driver killed in Calderdale wall crash named by police
- Published
A man who died after the car he was driving hit a wall in West Yorkshire has been named by police.
William Gradon, 31, was driving a black Mini One towards Sowerby Bridge on the A58 Rochdale Road at about 00:30 BST on Monday, when it left the road.
Mr Gradon, who was from the Halifax area, was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
The crash happened close to the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage from the scene, has been asked to contact police.
