Leeds police get extra stop-and-search powers after machete attack
A machete attack has prompted a temporary increase in stop-and-search powers for police in part of Leeds.
Emergency services were called to Reginald Row, Chapeltown, shortly after 19:00 BST on Monday.
Two men, both 20, were found to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an attack involving a machete.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and extra stop-and-search powers were granted to officers in the area, West Yorkshire Police said.
Supt Dan Wood said detectives believed the attack was likely to have been linked to rival groups involved in the supply of drugs.
One of the men, who remained in hospital after suffering a serious arm injury and a wound to the head in the attack, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, officers said.
The other man, who had suffered a wound to his hand, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and he remained in police custody, they added.
West Yorkshire Police said stop-and-search powers were increased in the area at 21:45 BST on Monday and they gave police officers the power to search anyone.
The order, in place for an initial 24 hours, covered the area bordered by Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road, Barrack Road, Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane, the force said.
