Firefighters tackle Castleford derelict building blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a derelict building in Castleford.
Pictures posted on social media show large plumes of smoke billowing into the air above Whitwood Common Lane.
Crews from Normanton and Castleford had been at the scene of the fire since just after 14:00 BST on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A fire service spokesperson said it had received "several calls" from people about the blaze and eight firefighters were currently at the scene.
