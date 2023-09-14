Cannabis plants worth £2m seized in West Yorkshire Police raid
- Published
Thousands of cannabis plants worth more than £2m have been seized by police.
Around 4,000 plants were found during a raid at a former commercial premises on Hare Park Lane in Liversedge, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday.
Five men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, West Yorkshire Police said. Forensic examinations were ongoing at the site.
Insp Vanessa Briggs said investigations were continuing into the "very substantial seizure of cannabis".
"Cannabis production and dealing generates cash which goes straight to organised crime, helping only fuel more criminal activity which brings misery to our communities," she said.
"I want to thank residents across the Batley and Spen area who keep contacting us with information about both suspected drugs production and crime in our communities generally."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.