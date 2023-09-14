Councillors rule out Ulez scheme for Leeds
Councillors have ruled out introducing a London-style ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) in Leeds.
A motion opposing the idea was passed at a full council meeting on Wednesday.
Under similar schemes drivers must pay a daily charge to drive a non-compliant vehicle within a designated area.
The motion added that the council "commits to improving air quality across the city" but said it could not rule out having a Ulez scheme imposed on it by government.
Ahead of the meeting, Conservative councillor Alan Lamb, said the introduction of Ulez would be "punitive" and "without evidence" it would improve air quality.
He told BBC Radio Leeds: "If we were to introduce measures like this, there isn't a suitable alternative for a lot of people, and it would just be punishing them and add extra tax without any benefit or reward."
Mr Lamb said while a Ulez in Leeds was off the table for the moment, it would be revisited "if evidence changes".
