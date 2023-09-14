Leeds and Bradford schools keep pupils indoors after email threat
A number of schools in Leeds and Bradford kept pupils inside on Thursday after receiving an email threat.
West Yorkshire Police said it had launched an investigation and was providing "reassurance and safety advice to affected schools".
According to messages sent from schools to parents, officers were treating the threat as "credible".
Leeds City Council said it was "aware of an ongoing situation" and working with police to support schools.
Schools were urged to be "extra vigilant" over site security and safeguarding. Police did not specify the nature of the threat.
In a message seen by the BBC, one school told parents the email had threatened "harm" to children and staff at schools across Leeds.
The school said all its pupils would be kept indoors for the day, perimeter gates had been locked and windows and doors would remain shut.
'Safety is our top priority'
Bradford Council confirmed a threatening email had been sent to "a number of schools in West Yorkshire".
A spokesperson added: "Police officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools. We are supporting our schools as they follow this advice. The safety of everyone in our schools is of course our top priority."
A police spokesperson said: "Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.
"This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools. "
