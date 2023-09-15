Former Keighley pub to be demolished for Aldi development
- Published
A "deteriorating" former pub dating back to the 1840s can be demolished to make way for a new Aldi supermarket, council planners have said.
The Cricketers, which closed last year, is sandwiched between two empty buildings in Keighley, West Yorkshire.
Plans to build a new Aldi, Tim Horton's drive thru and other shops on the wider site were approved in 2021, with the condition that the pub could stay.
An application to knock down the pub has now been approved by councillors.
Bradford Council planning officers argued that despite the age of the building, it had little architectural merit, and there had been no public campaign to retain it.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, planners said: "given its physical condition, there is a strong likelihood that the building is in danger of collapse when the adjoining former mill building is demolished.
"The Cricketers has not been identified as an asset of community value.
"It is unoccupied and in a poor physical condition which is deteriorating over time."
They added: "The building itself has no intrinsic architectural merit nor does it contribute positively to the character of the wider street scene."
The council said there was no prospect of it being brought back into use, so would not raise any objections to the proposal.
One condition of the approval was that no demolition work can take place between March and late August, due to the possible presence of breeding birds in the vacant building.
The pub was originally known as The Sportsman until Keighley brewery Timothy Taylor's purchased it in 1872 and changed its name.
It was then taken on by Worth Inns in 1998.
The new development will house a new Aldi store, relocated from its current home near the site.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.