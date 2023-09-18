Ossett family fundraising to buy life-sized bear dedicated to son
- Published
The family of a boy born with liver and heart disease is fundraising to buy a giant bear sculpture dedicated to him.
Polar, the life-sized bear, shares the story of Freddie McDonald, 11, who has been cared for at Leeds Teaching Hospitals since being just months old.
The statue was one of 35 bears dotted across the city over the summer to raise money for the hospitals' charity.
Mother Emma, who hopes to buy the bear at auction, said: "I can't see anyone valuing that bear like we would."
The sculptures will be auctioned off on 28 September with money raised used to fund care for critically-ill babies and children at the trust.
Freddie has been cared for by the hospital since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome when he was six months old.
At the age of three, he had a liver transplant and by his fifth birthday had under gone two major open heart surgeries.
Mrs McDonald said his last 16-hour surgery left him on life support and only survived thanks to the "heroic" medical team who refused to give up on him.
Freddie is now in good health but still under the care of the hospital and faces further surgery.
The family have already raised £120,000 for the hospitals' charity but said buying the bear also meant they could help others.
Mrs McDonald said: "I say it all the time but it's so true - the hospital saved Freddie's life numerous times but every time they saved his life they saved ours as well."
The family have now put together a fundraising video featuring short clips of supporters shouting 'Get Freddie's Bear'.
Included are ex-Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow and family as well as Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who are all behind Mrs McDonald's campaign.
She said if they win the bear, which has a minimum bid of £1,500, then it would be placed at Freddie's school - Southdale Junior and Infants in Ossett - and used as an educational resource.
Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said the purchase of a bear would help "continue to support the hospital's incredible efforts to provide exceptional treatment and care to hundreds of critically-ill babies and children every year."
