Huddersfield police seize nearly 300 cannabis plants in raid
- Published
Nearly 300 cannabis plants have been seized during a police raid on a property in Huddersfield.
The plants were discovered at an address in Eldon Road, in the Marsh are of the town, on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said officers from Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team had executed a warrant at the property at about at 18:00 BST.
A force spokesperson said investigations are ongoing to trace those responsible.
