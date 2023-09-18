Raja Gulraiz: Bogus taxi driver jailed for attempted rape
A man who attempted to rape a vulnerable woman after pretending to be a taxi driver has been jailed.
Raja Gulraiz, 48, parked his Toyota Yaris near a rank in Castleford and told the victim he was a cab driver before attacking her as he drove her home in June 2021.
Gulraiz, of Harwell Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault after a trial.
He was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court.
Gulraiz was also linked to a similar incident in Castleford in 2018, the court heard.
A statement from the victim after Gulraiz was jailed on Monday said: "I no longer walk anywhere at night.
"This incident has impacted every aspect of my life.
"I can't go down a certain street and until recently I couldn't even walk from my car to my front door without asking my mum or my partner to be waiting at door for me."
Supt Phil Jackson, of West Yorkshire Police, said the victim had shown "immense bravery".
He added: "We are committed to protecting woman and girls from violence and sexual violence.
"This conviction has ensured that a dangerous predator is now behind bars and will have conditions on him in the future to protect others from harm."
