Man arrested over West Yorkshire schools email threat released
A man arrested in connection with a threatening email sent to schools in Leeds and Bradford has been released without charge.
A number of schools kept pupils inside on 14 September after receiving the email, though security sources told the BBC it was being treated as a hoax.
West Yorkshire Police said it was treating the incident as a malicious communications offence.
A force spokesperson said its inquiries were ongoing.
In a message seen by the BBC, one school told parents the email had threatened "harm" to children and staff.
Both Leeds and Bradford councils said the email had been sent to "a number of schools".
