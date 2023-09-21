Taxi drivers' livelihoods hit by Leeds City Square roadworks
Taxi drivers in Leeds have said long-running roadworks in the city centre are costing them their livelihoods.
Last year, work started to pedestrianise City Square to make it into a more "people-first environment".
But taxi drivers have said the work was killing business, with some facing a 50% loss in their earnings.
The council said its work was nearing completion and the scheme would reduce congestion while improving facilities for buses, pedestrians and cyclists.
However, taxi driver Camaran Husaen told BBC Radio Leeds whichever direction he travelled in the city centre, he faced a hurdle.
"You can be pulling out of the station and before you've got anywhere your meter might be showing over £5.
"Before this, you used to be able to go right up to the university for £5."
As well as the pedestrianisation of City Square, work is also being carried out by Network Rail to transform the nearby main entrance to Leeds railway station and the surrounding area.
This has involved moving the taxi rank to behind the station on Princes Square, which drivers said had caused further problems.
Mark Vine, who has been a Hackney Carriage driver in Leeds for 18 years, said: "At the end of the day, my job is on the roads. If I can't get around, it's very frustrating for me, but also for my passengers.
"We have one road into Leeds city centre and the train station, and one road out, and everyone is using it.
"By the time we get out of the train station, the fare can be £2 or £3 more than it should be and passengers think they're being robbed."
Mr Vine said his income had been reduced by up to 50%, adding: "It's disgraceful."
Another taxi driver, Asaf Hussain, said the City Square roadworks had left him feeling "stressed and frustrated".
"I have to push myself to long hours to be able to get to what was near last year's wages. I'm a dad of three and all my family is being affected."
Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said she understood taxi drivers' frustrations.
"We've put in bus gates which should help ease the flow of traffic. Hackney taxis are allowed through this, so that gives them priority along with buses."
She said there would be future economic benefits for taxi drivers once the works were completed because more people would visit Leeds.
She added: "The more attractive the city centre is, the more people are spending in shops, restaurants and getting taxis to where they need to be."
James Moy, associate sponsor for Leeds Area Improvements at Network Rail, said he understood drivers' concerns and apologised for the disruption.
"We have taken steps to alleviate issues, including implementing traffic marshals in Princes Square, which have helped to improve traffic flow through the area.
"We are also working closely with Leeds City Council to review what further improvements can be made."
