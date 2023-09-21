Cordon put up in Bradford as possible hazardous material found
A cordon has been put up in Bradford following the discovery of what police have described as "potentially hazardous materials".
West Yorkshire Police officers made the find after being called to an address in Morley Street at about 10:00 BST.
A fire engine and ambulance are also in attendance.
A force spokesperson said the cordon had been put in place as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing.
