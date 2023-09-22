Cannabis worth £300,000 seized in Bradford raid
- Published
More than 2,000 cannabis plants worth about £300,000 have been seized in Bradford city centre, police said.
Officers visited an address in Morley Street at about 10:00 BST on Thursday amid concerns over hazardous materials, and discovered a cannabis farm.
The plants were seized and a cordon put in place. West Yorkshire Police said an investigation was under way to find out who used the building.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.