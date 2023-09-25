M62 drivers warned of closures for 10-week resurfacing works
- Published
Overnight road closures will take place on the M62 in West Yorkshire for 10 weeks to allow for resurfacing work.
National Highways said "essential" repairs would be carried out between junction 26 at Chain Bar roundabout and junction 27 at Gildersome from Monday.
All eastbound lanes will be shut from 20:00 BST to 06:00 on Monday to Friday from 25 September to 1 November.
The westbound carriageway will be closed between the same times on weeknights from 2 to 30 November.
The junction 26 eastbound entry and westbound exit slip roads and the junction 27 eastbound exit slip road will also be closed.
National Highways said a fully signed diversion would be in place along the A58 and A650.
Project manager Raymond Mcloughlin said: "We're carrying out this work overnight when traffic is at its lightest, to keep disruption to a minimum, but we appreciate this may cause some disruption for drivers planning to travel during the closures."
As well as resurfacing the road, National Highways said workers would also be servicing lighting and CCTV cameras, clearing drains, picking up litter and cutting grass verges.
