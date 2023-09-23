Arrest after fireworks thrown at cars in Leeds
A male has been arrested after fireworks were thrown at cars, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police said it received anti-social behaviour reports from Hyde Park, Leeds, over the last few days.
No-one was injured but fireworks were thrown at cars on Cardigan Road, Alexandra Road and Richmond Mount and a restaurant on Hyde Park Road, it said.
It added that a dispersal order was in force in the Hyde Park area from 16:00 BST on Saturday until 16:00 on Monday.
A police representative said bricks had also been thrown at a police car in Royal Park Road.
They said one male had been held on suspicion of an offence, while another was "taken home to their parents".
