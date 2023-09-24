Bradford Methodist church to be converted into mosque
A disused Victorian Methodist church is to be converted into a mosque, it has been confirmed.
Clayton Heights Methodist Church in Bradford, which dates back to 1870, has been vacant since 2020.
Plans to turn the building on Chapel Lane into three two-bed homes were approved, but were never carried out
Councillor Hazel Johnson said the church had instead been bought by the local Muslim community to be renovated into a mosque as soon as possible.
Ms Johnson, who represents the Queensbury ward, said the scheme did not need planning permission, because its use as a place of worship had not changed.
She said it was "fantastic" for Queensbury and a mosque was "massively required for Muslims in our community".
She said the proposals had been generally met with a "positive reaction", though admitted she had been "inundated" with concerns over parking and traffic, especially on Fridays where prayers are held twice in the afternoon.
Ms Johnson said the new owners of the building have given assurances prayers would always have finished before the end of the school day.
