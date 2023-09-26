Andrea Jenkyns MP: Conservative MP 'deeply honoured' to be made dame
- Published
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has said being made a dame is "an honour and a privilege".
The MP for Morley and Outwood in West Yorkshire was invested by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old former assistant whip and minister for skills was nominated by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Dame Andrea added: "My wonderful Mum and Dad will be looking down and smiling."
A long-time supporter of Mr Johnson, she previously described him as the "nation's greatest prime minister since Margaret Thatcher".
In July 2022, Dame Andrea was filmed appearing to raise her middle finger towards a crowd outside Downing Street shortly before Mr Johnson's resignation.
Reacting to the nomination on social media she said it was "an honour to serve" in Mr Johnson's government.
