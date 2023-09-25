Bradford man felt 'belittled' after taxi refuses guide dog
A blind man has said he felt "belittled" after a taxi driver refused to allow his guide dog in the car.
Samaritans Bradford worker Terry Quinn called his usual firm, Shipley Central Taxis, when he finished work last Tuesday, but his dog was denied entry.
UK law states that taxis must allow service dogs unless they have a medical exemption certificate.
The taxi firm said the driver would be facing disciplinary action, adding this was an "isolated incident".
Mr Quinn had finished his shift as a call handler for the Samaritans on Trevor Foster Way, and was waiting with guide dog Spencer for a ride home.
He said: "I heard the car arrive and asked if it was my taxi. I had no reply but could hear the driver talking on his phone.
"The car reversed towards me and I was left petrified when he didn't speak. I wasn't sure if it was my taxi or someone who was looking to hurt or scare me. I had my phone in my hands, ready to call 999.
"When he did eventually come over to me, he said that Spencer wouldn't be allowed in the car."
Mr Quinn lost his sight in 2019 and partnered with Spencer in 2020, dubbing the dog "his lifeline".
'I don't want to face that again'
He said: "I got to the point where a guide dog was my last-ditch attempt. I didn't want to wake up on a morning but receiving Spencer changed my life.
"But no matter how far you've come, an incident like this takes you right back. You feel ignored and belittled."
Mr Quinn said the driver had offered to carry Spencer in the boot.
He was eventually allowed to sit with Spencer between his legs but described the journey as "uncomfortable" and "scary".
He added: "I can't get into another taxi at the moment, I don't want to face that again.
"I don't want to lose my independence. I thought I was a lot stronger, learning and adapting but this has hurt to the core.
"It was mostly due to the attitude than the refusal itself. I told the driver that I would be reporting him to the council.
"I wouldn't wish blindness on anyone but I'd like them to walk a day in my shoes. Let those with disabilities be part of normal society. Be kind."
Shipley Central Taxis confirmed it had reported the driver to Bradford Council.
A spokesperson said: "We alerted the council to the incident who will be calling him in and deciding on disciplinary action.
"We are not happy with the incident. The company has dealt with the incident as best as we could.
"Mr Quinn is a regular customer and we have reassured him it will be an isolated incident."
