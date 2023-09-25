Keighley fire: Crews tackle blaze at Peaky Blinders mill
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at an historic mills complex in West Yorkshire.
Firefighters and support vehicles were called to Dalton Mills in Keighley shortly before 20:00 BST on Monday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said there were currently eight appliances on scene.
There were no reports of any injuries, the service said. The mills appeared in TV series including Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.
WYFRS said: "Dalton Lane is currently closed due to the ongoing incident. Please avoid the area where possible."
Much of the building was destroyed in a blaze in March 2022, but a Heritage England report later found it did not need to be demolished.
