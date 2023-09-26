Keighley fire: Blaze at Peaky Blinders mill under investigation
- Published
An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire at an historic mill complex in West Yorkshire.
Firefighters and support vehicles were called to Dalton Mills in Keighley shortly before 20:00 BST on Monday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said two appliances remained on scene but the blaze had been put out and Dalton Lane reopened to traffic.
The mills, which were gutted by fire in 2022, appeared in TV series including Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.
Despite much of the building being destroyed a Heritage England report later found it did not need to be demolished.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.