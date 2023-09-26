Princess of Wales visits Leeds textile mill with family connection
The Princess of Wales has begun a tour of a textile mill in Leeds with a close connection to her family.
Catherine is visiting AW Hainsworth, a family-owned mill, which in 1958 bought her great-great grandfather's firm, William Lupton & Co.
During her visit she will learn about the manufacturing process of textiles.
AW Hainsworth made the scarlet tunics of the Guardsmen on duty during the coronations of both Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the King in May.
The heritage textile mill supplies textiles to clients ranging from fashion and homeware brands to the Armed Forces.
It also produces woven felt for pianos and other musical instruments, and creates protective materials for emergency services and military personnel worldwide.
During the visit the princess will meet a number of the company's apprentices, alongside their mentors who are passing down their specialist knowledge of traditional machinery and techniques still in use today.
Catherine will also be shown an on-site laboratory which the company is using for cutting-edge innovation and product development.
