Teacher who used racial slur towards colleague not guilty of misconduct
A primary school teacher who used a racial slur towards a black colleague was not guilty of misconduct, a professional panel has concluded.
Sam Rigby, formerly employed at Green Meadows Academy in Leeds, was accused of making the comment in October 2021.
On Wednesday, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel announced it had found the allegation not proven.
It said while it accepted the comment had been "extremely poor", it concluded it had not been racially motivated.
At the time of the incident, Mr Rigby had been tasked with coordinating Black History Month at the school, the panel heard this week.
They were told Mr Rigby had been talking to his colleague, referred to as colleague A, about the event.
The panel heard another colleague, colleague B, joined the conversation and "a joke" about slavery in Africa was made.
Conflicting evidence as to whether it was colleague A or B who had made the comment was given but the two-day hearing was told it had left Mr Rigby "uncomfortable".
He was said to have left the classroom and reported the exchange to the senior leadership team.
'Regret'
Later that day when the three teachers met at a local pub, colleague A reiterated that the earlier comment had been "in jest".
Mr Rigby then responded by using a racial slur, which he said had been "out of character" for him.
Giving evidence on Wednesday, Mr Rigby said: "The bit that's destroyed me the most is, I don't have racist views, it was a foolish comment.
"I had absolutely no intention to upset him. I regret doing it and I will regret doing it for the rest of my life."
Colleague A previously told the panel that he had immediately asked Mr Rigby to apologise but said Mr Rigby had refused.
Mr Rigby explained the situation had been "confusing", adding he only realised he had caused upset when his colleague threw a drink in his face.
Mr Rigby then said he had later tried to apologise after drying off in the bathroom but had been told to leave by colleagues.
He later sent a text message to try and make amends but his colleague said it had not felt like an apology.
Mr Rigby explained to the panel how he had not had any other opportunity to apologise as an investigation had been launched by the school.
Following an internal disciplinary hearing, Mr Rigby was dismissed by the school on the grounds of gross misconduct, which was upheld on appeal.
The matter was then referred to the TRA.
'Extremely poor'
Explaining their findings, the TRA panel said it had "carefully" considered the context and circumstances in which the comment had been made.
It stated the comment had "rooted from the earlier incident" and had not been made "out of the blue".
The panel accepted the comment had been "extremely poor" and "ill-judged" but said it "did not demonstrate an attitudinal problem".
It found the allegation not proven.
The BBC has approached Green Meadows Academy for comment.
