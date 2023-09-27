Bradford wheelie bins laid down for storm safety
Bradford bin crews are placing wheelie bins on their sides ahead of stormy weather to stop them being blown over.
Storm Agnes is likely to bring disruption from strong winds and heavy rain from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning, the Met Office said.
Bradford Council said tipping the bins onto their sides would make conditions safer for residents.
In a post on social media, the council warned residents they may find their bins in a different position.
The authority urged people to take care when driving, walking or cycling in strong winds.
