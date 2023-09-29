Meanwood crash: Two teenagers dead after car hits telegraph pole in Leeds
- Published
Two teenagers have died after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in Leeds, police have said.
The man, 18, and woman, 19, were passengers in a white Audi A3 travelling on the A6120 near the Parkside Road junction at Meanwood.
The crash happened at about 03:25 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, was critically injured. A man, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The road has been closed and officers from the major collision enquiry team are at the scene of the crash.
Police have asked anyone who was driving in the area or who lives nearby to check their dashcam or home CCTV cameras for footage that could help with their investigation.
