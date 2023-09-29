Man suffers serious leg injury in Leeds machete attack
- Published
A man has been left with a serious leg injury after being attacked with a machete in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to Top Moor Side in Holbeck at 19:14 BST on Thursday to reports of a stabbing.
West Yorkshire Police believe the victim, 38, was attacked by a masked man who chased him into a nearby shop.
Police confirmed the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and said stop and search powers had been increased in Holbeck and Beeston.
The 24-hour order runs until 21:00 BST on Friday and is subject to an ongoing review by senior officers.
It covers the area bordered by Dewsbury Road, Beeston Ring Road, Gelderd Road, Domestic Road, Holbeck Lane, Nineveh Road, and Dewsbury Road.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.