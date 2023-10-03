Leeds: Giant mural celebrates West Indian Carnival
- Published
A giant mural celebrating the history of a West Indian Carnival in West Yorkshire is to be unveiled in Leeds.
The 42ft by 30ft (13m x 9m) mural, has been created by artist and costume designer Rhian Kempadoo-Millar.
Entitled Reflections of Carnival, the work features on the end of a two-storey house on Savile Mount in Chapeltown.
Local communities and school children have contributed to the mural, which is set to be unveiled at 11:00 BST.
A spokesperson said the artwork, celebrates "the rich and vibrant history of Leeds West Indian Carnival".
They said the work was inspired by Trinidad and Tobago carnival costumes such as masqueraders and moko jumbies and "blends elements of traditional Caribbean carnival with contemporary visuals".
"This important artwork brings a piece of the legendary celebration to the neighbourhood as a permanent tribute", the spokesperson added.
Rhian Kempadoo-Millar said: "I've been making and designing costumes for Leeds Carnival for over 25 years.
"It's the highlight of my year.
"I feel well and truly part of the family, so being able to work closely with the local carnival communities to help shape the design of Reflections of Carnival has been a real pleasure."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.