Bradford driver admits causing death of boy, 7
A man has been warned he faces a "substantial" jail term after admitting causing the death of a boy, seven.
Malakye Hall had walked outside after being left at home alone in 2020 and was hit and fatally injured by a taxi on Manchester Road in Bradford.
His mother Wendy Hall was jailed for three years in 2021 for child neglect.
Mohsin Hussain, 32, of Carlisle Terrace, Bradford, will be sentenced on 23 November after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Hussain had been due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, but entered a guilty plea.
Judge Jonathan Rose granted him conditional bail until sentencing, but told him: "Be under no illusion it will be a very substantial sentence of imprisonment for the taking of the life of this child."
He also imposed an immediate driving ban.
Hussain's barrister Oliver Jarvis told the judge his client was under "no illusion" he was going to receive a "lengthy custodial sentence".
He also referred to the fact Hussain had had some contact with the boy's family prior to being charged and referred to him "paying for the funeral".
'Tragic consequences'
Malakye had been left in a locked house on Lindley Road in August 2020 while his mother visited her partner.
He was hit by Hussain's Toyota Auris at about 22:00 BST on Manchester Road and died shortly afterwards.
His mother later admitted a charge of neglect stating she had left her mobile phone so the boy could play with it and did not think he could use the bolt on the back door.
At Hall's sentencing hearing in 2021, her solicitor said his client had been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and had suffered from depression and anxiety since her teens.
Passing sentence, Recorder Tahir Khan QC told Hall: "I've no reason to doubt you locked the door to stop him getting out but, as we know, he did with those tragic consequences.
"This is category one harm in my judgement. The deliberate act of leaving Malakye alone and vulnerable resulted in his death."
