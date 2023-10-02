Difficult choices as Wakefield Council faces £35.6m budget gap
- Published
Wakefield Council has revealed it is facing an estimated funding gap of £35.6m over the next financial year.
The West Yorkshire authority is the latest council to warn of impending "difficult decisions" as it battles to draw up a "sustainable budget".
It blamed economic changes, including inflation and interest rate rises, while adding that half its entire budget was used for adult social care.
The council's cabinet will meet on 10 October to discuss the situation.
A council spokesperson said the authority's five-year financial plan estimated a budget gap of £35.6m in 2024/25.
Denise Jeffery, leader of the Labour-controlled authority, said Wakefield was not unique in the challenge it faced, adding that "robust management and tough decisions" had kept the council's finances "stable".
However, she said: "At a time when demand for our adult and children's social care is higher than ever before, we've been having to use reserves to plug the gap for several years now.
"This can't continue - we must have a sustainable budget."
'Plug the gap'
In September, nearby Kirklees Council announced it required to make cuts to save £47.8m and avoid effective bankruptcy.
City of York Council also recently warned of its "very difficult financial position", with an overspend of £11.4m forecast for next year.
Further afield, Birmingham City Council declared itself essentially bankrupt in part over a £760m equal pay bill.
Mrs Jeffery continued: "We will continue to drive savings and efficiencies across the council, but I am very clear that my cabinet and I have some difficult decisions to make to deliver a balanced, sustainable budget.
"We remain focussed on what matters most to our residents, and that will always come first."
