Oatland Court: Residents of Leeds flats feel 'like prisoners'
Residents of a high rise feel "like prisoners" in their own homes due to anti-social behaviour in the building.
People living at Oatland Court in Leeds said drug addicts and rough sleepers would use the block for drug taking and indecent acts.
Residents have also reported finding drugs paraphernalia and blood in the stairways and said lifts were often used as public toilets.
The council and the police said they were "determined" to tackle the issues.
Warning: this article contains graphic images.
One resident, who did not wish to give her name, said living at Oatland Court was "a nightmare".
She told the BBC: "We have a lot of rough sleepers who block the stairs. It should be clear for the fire exit.
"It's not just that they are sleeping there, they are taking drugs, lifts always get out of order or they would leave their waste inside the lift."
She said she was concerned about her children's safety and no longer allowed them to leave the flat by themselves.
"We don't feel safe at all," she said.
"I used to go to the shop after work but now I feel scared to go outside after eight at night."
Other residents said the issues were "affecting every day life".
One parent said: "I have three children and we cannot get out to play because we can see homeless people outside drunk."
Leeds City Council said the antisocial behaviour at Oatland Court was "absolutely appalling" and said it was "determined" to tackle the problems.
West Yorkshire Police said they were working on obtaining closure notices from the court for "problem flats" within the building.
Officers also recently carried out a number of arrests at addresses just off Oatland Drive, according to the force.
West Yorkshire Police has asked residents with concerns to report them.
