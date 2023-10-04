Ilkley residents to vote on plans for 20mph zone
Residents will be asked to vote on plans to make all roads in a town 20mph and install more than 140 speed bumps.
Attendees at a meeting of Ilkley Town Council on Tuesday evening decided to hold a non-binding referendum.
People will be asked for their views on the speeding measures, proposed by Bradford Council, but the result of the vote cannot legally halt the plans.
James Stretton from the Ilkley Roads Safety Action Group said he hoped the vote would prompt a "re-think".
Under the plans, which are supported by Ilkley Town Council, traffic cushions and traffic tables would be installed throughout Ilkley and Ben Rhydding, and a blanket 20mph speed limit would be rolled out.
But following a vote at the meeting, a parish poll will be held within the next 24 working days to ask residents for their views.
The referendum is expected to cost the town council about £30,000.
Mr Stretton said that the result of the vote could not legally change the plans, but he hoped it would lead to the proposals being reconsidered.
The speed measures are expected to cost £187,500, with the town council putting £87,500 towards the project.
"Ultimately what I would hope to achieve is for some contrition on the part of Ilkley Town Council and for them to rethink their £87,500 contribution to Bradford in the light of such obviously strong feelings within the town," Mr Stretton said.
"It is still within the gift of the town council to think again and put this on hold for further consultation."
He said IRSAG is against a blanket 20mph speed limit but is not against targeted speed limit zones outside schools and hospitals.
The group also opposes speed bumps, including those outside schools, he said.
But Mr Stretton said members support the use of speed tables, which he said can raise the height of pedestrians crossing the road and improve safety.
Bradford Council held a consultation on the plans in December and January.
The local authority said the measures would improve road safety and encourage people to use sustainable transport such as walking and cycling.
