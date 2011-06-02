Leicester Victoria Park exposure suspect's e-fit released
- Published
Police have released an e-fit of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman in a Leicester park.
The 21-year-old victim was approached near the recycling bins at the entrance to Victoria Park on the morning of 14 May.
The man is aged between 30 and 40, about 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall, chubby, and was wearing a bright blue beanie hat.
He also had on a light grey hooded top with a black logo, possibly "Lonsdale", across the front.
Det Con James Willoughby said: "I believe there would have been other people in the area at the time and I would ask people to think back and see if they remember seeing anything suspicious.
"Understandably, this incident has left the victim feeling shocked and I would ask anyone with information to contact us immediately.
"There is also the possibility there were other victims, who have not yet come forward and reported it to the police.
"I would urge them to get in touch as soon as possible."