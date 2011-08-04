The company behind a wind turbine project in a Leicestershire village has decided not to appeal against a decision to reject their plans.

Charnwood Borough Council turned down Scottish Power Renewables' plans for four 126m (413ft) wind turbines in Queniborough in March.

The company has until midnight to lodge an appeal but the council said Scottish Power said it was "unlikely" to happen.

The renewable energy firm was unavailable for comment.

Councillor Matthew Blain, from the borough council, said there were three main reasons the plans were rejected.

"The council turned down the plans because of the ecological impact on some rare species of bat, newt and badger, the construction process can be quite damaging," he said.

"We also thought the setting of the Grade I listed St Mary's Church would be compromised and, finally, we took note of the strength of local opposition to the turbines.

"That area of Leicestershire is of particular natural beauty that the council felt would be damaged by this proposal."